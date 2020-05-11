Aerolineas Argentinas plans Punta Cana A330 service from July 2020

Aerolineas Argentinas from July 2020 plans to resume nonstop Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Punta Cana service, previously operated until March 2019, with 737 MAX 8 aircraft.



As the airline intends to gradually resume International service from June 2020, service to Punta Cana currently set on 01JUL20, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft. This route will be served 3 times weekly.



AR1324 EZE0115 – 0815PUJ 330 457

AR1325 PUJ1015 – 1905EZE 330 457