Qantas Airways since late-April 2020 added Airbus A330-300 aircraft on additional domestic routes for its interim schedule. From 20APR20 to 30JUN20, the A330-300 operates following routes 4 times weekly each.
Brisbane – Melbourne
QF611 BNE0640 – 0905MEL 333 x567
QF614 MEL1010 – 1220BNE 333 x567
Brisbane – Sydney
QF537 BNE1430 – 1605SYD 333 x567
QF546 SYD1855 – 2025BNE 333 x567
Other scheduled domestic widebody aircraft service in interim schedule includes:
Melbourne – Perth 9 weekly A330-300/787-9
Melbourne – Sydney 5 weekly A330-300
Sydney – Perth 6 weekly A330-300
Qantas 2Q20 Domestic A330-300 operations
