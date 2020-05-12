American Airlines plans A321neo Costa Rica service from Dec 2020

American Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Phoenix – San Jose (Costa Rica) service, in recent schedule update. The oneWorld member plans to operate this route once daily from 17DEC20, with Airbus A321neo aircraft, as the airline retires Boeing 757-200 aircraft.



AA399 PHX2245 – 0454+1SJO 32Q D

AA386 SJO0710 – 1150PHX 32Q D



AA previously scheduled to operate this route during summer season from 06JUN20 to 15AUG20, however this 1 weekly service has been removed.