Alaska Airlines adds Cold Bay service from May 2020

Alaska Airlines later this week is resuming service to Cold Bay for the first time since September 1984, as the airline schedules Anchorage – Cold Bay – Adak flights. From 16MAY20, Boeing 737-700 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.



AS184 ANC1000 – 1130CDB1215 – 1300ADK 73G 36

AS187 ADK1400 – 1645CDB1730 – 1900ANC 73G 36



The airline last served Anchorage – Cold Bay – Dutch Harbor and Anchorage – Cold Bay – Adak routing, twice weekly each between June 1984 and September 1984 with BAe146 aircraft.