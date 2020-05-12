Southwest schedules new Phoenix – Mexico route in Oct 2020

Southwest Airlines in October 2020 plans to introduce new routes to Mexico from Phoenix, on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Planned new service includes the following.
Phoenix – Los Cabos eff 08OCT20 2 daily
WN2020 PHX1055 – 1405SJD 73W D
WN1920 PHX1355 – 1700SJD 73W D
WN2033 SJD1330 – 1435PHX 73W 67
WN1922 SJD1500 – 1605PHX 73W x67
WN5225 SJD1630 – 1735PHX 73W 6
WN2021 SJD1755 – 1900PHX 73W x6
Phoenix – Puerto Vallarta eff 08OCT20 1 daily
WN1298 PHX1100 – 1545PVR 73W x567
WN213 PHX1225 – 1710PVR 73W 567
WN1302 PVR1440 – 1515PHX 73W 6
WN1299 PVR1640 – 1715PHX 73W x567
WN214 PVR1805 – 1840PHX 73W 57
Planned operation remains subject to chage.
