Air Senegal further revises Geneva / London bookings in W20

Air Senegal in the last few days further adjusted its inventory for planned service to Geneva and London. Reported on Airlineroute on 06MAY20, the airline closed reservation for travel between June and October 2020. As of 13MAY20, the airline has closed reservation for travel until late-January 2021. Latest adjustment as follows.



Dakar – Geneva 3 weekly A321, reservation available on/after 28JAN21

HC409 DSS0040 – 0825GVA 321 146

HC410 GVA0955 – 1350DSS 321 146



Dakar – London Stansted 3 weekly A321, reservation available on/after 02FEB21

HC411 DSS0015 – 0625STN 321 257

HC412 STN0750 – 1405DSS 321 257