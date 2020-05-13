EVA Air June 2020 North East Asia operations as of 1600GMT 13MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

EVA Air in the last few days tentatively filed planned operation to North East Asia, for the month of June 2020. As of 1600GMT 13MAY20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain likely in the next few days.

Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 3 weekly A330-300
BR106 TPE0810 – 1120FUK 333 347
BR105 FUK1220 – 1345TPE 333 347

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-10/A330-300
BR178 TPE0630 – 1010KIX 333 2
BR132 TPE0830 – 1210KIX 781 46

BR177 KIX1110 – 1305TPE 333 2
BR131 KIX1310 – 1505TPE 781 46

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A330-300
BR160 TPE1515 – 1845ICN 333 257
BR159 ICN1945 – 2125TPE 333 257

Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9
BR198 TPE0850 – 1315NRT 789 346
BR197 NRT1415 – 1655TPE 789 346

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.