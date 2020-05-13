EVA Air June 2020 North East Asia operations as of 1600GMT 13MAY20

EVA Air in the last few days tentatively filed planned operation to North East Asia, for the month of June 2020. As of 1600GMT 13MAY20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain likely in the next few days.



Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 3 weekly A330-300

BR106 TPE0810 – 1120FUK 333 347

BR105 FUK1220 – 1345TPE 333 347



Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-10/A330-300

BR178 TPE0630 – 1010KIX 333 2

BR132 TPE0830 – 1210KIX 781 46



BR177 KIX1110 – 1305TPE 333 2

BR131 KIX1310 – 1505TPE 781 46



Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A330-300

BR160 TPE1515 – 1845ICN 333 257

BR159 ICN1945 – 2125TPE 333 257



Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9

BR198 TPE0850 – 1315NRT 789 346

BR197 NRT1415 – 1655TPE 789 346