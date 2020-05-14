Air New Zealand from late-May 2020 intends to resume Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong service, based on the airline’s latest update appeared on 08MAY20. The Star Alliance carrier would initially operate 3 weekly flights from 31MAY20, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Further changes remain likely.
NZ289 AKL2300 – 0715+1PVG 789 247
NZ288 PVG1415 – 0545+1AKL 789 135
Air New Zealand schedules Shanghai service resumption by late-May 2020
