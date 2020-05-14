Qatar Airways resumes Brisbane service in May/June 2020

Qatar Airways starting next week resumes Doha – Brisbane nonstop service, after suspended for nearly 4 weeks. The schedule listing currently shows the oneWorld carrier operating this route from 20MAY20 to 30JUN20, on board Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft.
This route is served 4 times weekly.
QR912 DOH2355 – 2045+1BNE 351 135
QR913 BNE2215 – 0610+1DOH 351 246
