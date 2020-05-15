Delta NS20 Long-Haul Inventory update as of 14MAY20

Delta Air Lines in the last few days filed additional changes to its inventory and schedules on long-haul routes, for Northern summer 2020 season. Routes with notable adjustment as of 14MAY20 as follows.



Atlanta – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 2 of 3 daily open for reservation

Atlanta – Bogota eff 02JUL20 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation until 31JUL20

Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 01SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Lima eff 02JUL20 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation until 31JUL20

Atlanta – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation

Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 02JUL20 1 daily 767-300ER closed for reservation until 31JUL20

Atlanta – Santiago de Chile Reservation closed until 31JUL20

Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 02JUL20 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation until 31JUL20 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily service cancelled until 24OCT20

Boston – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation

Detroit – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 2 of 4 daily open for reservation

Detroit – Beijing Daxing 1 daily service cancelled until 24OCT20

Los Angeles – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER service closed for reservation

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 2 of 3 daily open for reservation

New York JFK – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation

New York JFK – Sao Paulo eff 02JUL20 1 daily reservation closed until 31JUL20



Latest update to the carrier’s Northern summer 2020 long-haul changes will appear on Airlineroute in the next few days.