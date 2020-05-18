American Airlines Dec 2020/Jan 2021 Dallas – Kona aircraft changes

American Airlines during peak holiday season plans operational aircraft changes for Dallas/Ft. Worth – Kona route. From 17DEC20 to 04JAN21, this route will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of 777-200ER.
AA229 DFW1030 – 1513KOA 789 D
AA230 KOA1840 – 0600+1DFW 789 D
