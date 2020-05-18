Vietjet Air delays planned India expansion in S20

By Jim Liu

VietJet Air in recent schedule update delayed planned service expansion to India. Previously scheduled from mid-May 2020, planned new routes will commence from September 2020.

Da Nang – Delhi eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 14MAY20)
Hanoi – Mumbai eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 14MAY20)
Ho Chi Minh City – Mumbai eff 31AUG20 4 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 15MAY20)

Upon International service resumption, the airline’s planned increase to Delhi remains unchanged:
Hanoi – Delhi Increase from 3 to 7 weekly
Ho Chi Minh City – Delhi Increase from 3 to 7 weekly