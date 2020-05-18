TAP Air Portugal moves Porto – Ilha do Sal launch to August 2020

TAP Air Portugal has moved its planned Porto – Ilha do Sal service launch to August 2020, reflected in recent schedule update. Subject to Government Approval, Airbus A319 aircraft will now operate this weekly flight from 01AUG20.



TP1553 OPO2225 – 0055+1SID 319 6

TP1552 SID0145 – 0755OPO 319 7



2nd weekly flight will be added from 04NOV20 for winter 2020/21 season.