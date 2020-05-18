Air Canada adds A220 Toronto – Vancouver service in June 2020

Air Canada in June 2020 is adding 5th daily service on Toronto – Vancouver route, including the addition of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The A220-300 will operate as AC111/122 service. Additional changes to planned operation remains likely.



AC107 YYZ0700 – 0854YVR 333 D

AC103 YYZ0805 – 0950YVR 789 D

AC111 YYZ1245 – 1448YVR 223 D

AC123 YYZ1800 – 2100YVR 321 D

AC125 YYZ1930 – 2115YVR 788 D



AC106 YVR0800 – 1528YYZ 321 D

AC108 YVR0900 – 1620YYZ 788 D

AC116 YVR1330 – 2055YYZ 333 D

AC118 YVR1430 – 2150YYZ 789 D

AC122 YVR1645 – 0018+1YYZ 223 D



AC111/122 operates with A319 on Day 1 from 16JUN20. The A220 briefly operated this route on selected dates in late-April 2020.