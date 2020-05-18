Icelandair 3Q20 Inventory changes as of 17MAY20

Icelandair in the last few days filed changes to its inventory for the remainder of summer 2020 season. Latest adjustment sees the airline schedules up to 207 weekly departures from Reykjavik Keflavik during peak season (eg: 05JUL20, as of 17MAY20), compared to 355 weekly listed in OAG as of 05APR20.



Frequency listed below mostly focusing for the month of July and August 2020, as seasonal adjustment for Fall gradually in place in September and October 2020. These frequency reductions and service cancellations will take place when the airline resumes full operation as early as June 2020.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Anchorage 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Barcelona Seasonal service cancelled in S20 (This route has been removed in late-March)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Bergen Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Billund Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen Reduce from 32 to 25 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin Reduce from 10 to 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 12 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Geneva Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Gatwick Service cancelled until 07OCT20

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 13 weekly until 10SEP20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Madrid Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester Service cancelled until 01OCT20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Montreal Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo Reduce from 17 to 10 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG 16 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Philadelphia Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Portland OR Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 17 to 10 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Vancouver Service cancelled until 01JAN21

Reykjavik Keflavik – Washington Dulles Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly