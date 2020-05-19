Icelandair late-May 2020 interim operations

Icelandair in May 2020 continues to operate interim schedule, where the airline only serves Boston, London and Stockholm. Between 20MAY20 and 30MAY20, planned operation includes the following.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston May 2020: 21, 28, 30

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow May 2020: 20, 24, 27

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda May 2020: 20, 23, 27, 30



Interim schedule may be extended into June 2020. First reported on Airlineroute yesterday (18MAY20), the airline has filed inventory changes with service reductions and cancellations upon full service resumption.