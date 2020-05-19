American Airlines NS21 Long-Haul changes as of 17MAY20

American Airlines since earlier this month further revised planned operational aircraft for International service, as the airline retires removes Boeing 757/767 and Airbus A330 aircraft. The following is a list of changes focusing in summer 2021 season, however some of the replacement will be gradually in effect from the second-half of 2020.



Planned Long-Haul changes as of 17MAY20 as follows.



Charlotte – Barcelona eff 06MAY21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Charlotte – Dublin eff 06MAY21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Charlotte – Frankfurt eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (777 begins from 24OCT20)

Charlotte – London Heathrow eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 2 daily (777 begins from 24OCT20)

Charlotte – Madrid eff 27MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Charlotte – Munich eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (777 begins from 07JUL20)

Charlotte – Paris CDG eff 27MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Charlotte – Rome eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 28MAR21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 777-200ER operates 4 daily in S21, replacing 787-8/-9 (all-777 service begins from 25OCT20)

Miami – Lima eff 28MAR21 A321 operates 3 daily. Planned 1 of 3 daily by 787-8 cancelled

Philadelphia – Athens eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Barcelona eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel eff 03JUN21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily (As of 17MAY20, AA continues to display Berlin Tegel service, although Berlin Brandenburg Airport is set to open in the 4th quarter of 2020)

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik eff 28MAR21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Dublin eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily (787 begins from 07OCT20)

Philadelphia – Edinburgh eff 28MAR21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Paris CDG eff 29MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily (787 begins from 24OCT20)

Philadelphia – Rome eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-300, 1 daily (787 begins from 24OCT20)

Philadelphia – London Heathrow eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 2 daily (777 begins from 24OCT20)

Philadelphia – Madrid eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily (787 begins from 18AUG20)

Philadelphia – Prague eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Shannon eff 06MAY21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Venice eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Previously reported changes:

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 03JUN21 A321neo replaces 757, 1 daily