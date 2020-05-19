American Airlines NS21 Long-Haul changes as of 17MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

American Airlines since earlier this month further revised planned operational aircraft for International service, as the airline retires removes Boeing 757/767 and Airbus A330 aircraft. The following is a list of changes focusing in summer 2021 season, however some of the replacement will be gradually in effect from the second-half of 2020.

Planned Long-Haul changes as of 17MAY20 as follows.

Charlotte – Barcelona eff 06MAY21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily
Charlotte – Dublin eff 06MAY21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily
Charlotte – Frankfurt eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (777 begins from 24OCT20)
Charlotte – London Heathrow eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 2 daily (777 begins from 24OCT20)
Charlotte – Madrid eff 27MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily
Charlotte – Munich eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (777 begins from 07JUL20)
Charlotte – Paris CDG eff 27MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily
Charlotte – Rome eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily
Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 28MAR21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 777-200ER operates 4 daily in S21, replacing 787-8/-9 (all-777 service begins from 25OCT20)
Miami – Lima eff 28MAR21 A321 operates 3 daily. Planned 1 of 3 daily by 787-8 cancelled
Philadelphia – Athens eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-300, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Barcelona eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel eff 03JUN21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily (As of 17MAY20, AA continues to display Berlin Tegel service, although Berlin Brandenburg Airport is set to open in the 4th quarter of 2020)
Philadelphia – Dubrovnik eff 28MAR21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Dublin eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily (787 begins from 07OCT20)
Philadelphia – Edinburgh eff 28MAR21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Paris CDG eff 29MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily (787 begins from 24OCT20)
Philadelphia – Rome eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-300, 1 daily (787 begins from 24OCT20)
Philadelphia – London Heathrow eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 2 daily (777 begins from 24OCT20)
Philadelphia – Madrid eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily (787 begins from 18AUG20)
Philadelphia – Prague eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Shannon eff 06MAY21 Previously not covered on Airlineroute, 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Venice eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Previously reported changes:
Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 03JUN21 A321neo replaces 757, 1 daily