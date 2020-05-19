JC Airlines (JC Cambodia International) recently revised planned service launch on Phnom Penh – Chiang Mai route. Previously scheduled from 10MAR20, the airline tentatively plans to offer this route from 03JUL20. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
QD634 PNH1415 – 1600CNX 320 25
QD635 CNX1700 – 1845PNH 320 25
JC Airlines reschedules Chiang Mai launch to July 2020
