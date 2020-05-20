Vietnam Airlines from June 2020 is resuming International service, initially offering flights to Seoul. Due to travel restrictions, the airline is only accepting reservations for departure from Vietnam. Planned service in June 2020 as follows.
Hanoi – Seoul Incheon eff 01JUN20 2 weekly A321
VN416 HAN2335 – 0550+1ICN 321 24
VN417 ICN1005 – 1240HAN 321 35
Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon eff 02JUN20 2 weekly 787
VN408 SGN2310 – 0640+1ICN 787 36
VN409 ICN1015 – 1335SGN 787 47
Vietnam Airlines June 2020 International operations as of 20MAY20
Posted
Vietnam Airlines from June 2020 is resuming International service, initially offering flights to Seoul. Due to travel restrictions, the airline is only accepting reservations for departure from Vietnam. Planned service in June 2020 as follows.