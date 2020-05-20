Philippine Airlines has delayed planned service resumption to Perth, reflected in recent schedule update. The 4 weekly A321neo service on Manila – Perth route is now scheduled on 26OCT20. The airline originally planned to operate this route from 30MAR20.
PR223 MNL0005 – 0720PER 321 x357
PR224 PER0840 – 1550MNL 321 x357
Philippine Airlines delays Perth service to late-Oct 2020
