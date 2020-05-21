LOT Polish Airlines June 2020 Domestic operations as of 20MAY20

LOT Polish Airlines starting 01JUN20 will resume operation, initially only selected domestic routes. Interim schedule for the period of 01JUN20 – 14JUN20, as of 20MAY20, as follows.
Gdansk – Krakow 1 daily Embraer E175
Warsaw – Gdansk 3 daily Embraer E175
Warsaw – Krakow 2 daily Embraer E175 (1 on weekends)
Warsaw – Poznan 2 daily Dash8-Q400 (1 on weekends)
Warsaw – Rzeszow 2 daily Embraer E175 (1 on weekends)
Warsaw – Szczecin 2 daily 737-800 (1 on weekends)
Warsaw – Wroclaw 2 daily Embraer E175 (1 on weekends)
Warsaw – Zielona Gora 10 weekly Dash8-Q400
