Update as of 0645GMT 21MAY20: Kuwait Airways closes New York reservations in 2020

Kuwait Airways in recent inventory update filed changes to Kuwait City – New York JFK route, as all flights closed for sale for the rest of 2020, as of 0645GMT 21MAY20. The airline’s schedule in 2021 remains pending.



Despite the closure of ticket sales, the airline’s tentative schedule listing shows 3 weekly flights from 03JUN20, 4 weekly from 27JUL20, with 777-300ER. Further changes remain possible.



KU117 KWI0800 – 1420JFK 77W 357

KU118 JFK1950 – 1510+1KWI 77W 357