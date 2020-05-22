Air Niugini discontinues Tokyo service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Niugini from July 2020 is cancelling Port Moresby – Tokyo Narita service, previously scheduled from 11JUL20 during summer season. The airline’s Japanese branch earlier this week issued press statement, stating this route will not be resumed, after 18 years of serving Japan.

Previously scheduled Boeing 737-700 weekly service as follows.

PX054 POM1420 – 2005NRT 73G 6
PX055 NRT2115 – 0505+1POM 73G 6

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.