Air Niugini from July 2020 is cancelling Port Moresby – Tokyo Narita service, previously scheduled from 11JUL20 during summer season. The airline’s Japanese branch earlier this week issued press statement, stating this route will not be resumed, after 18 years of serving Japan.
Previously scheduled Boeing 737-700 weekly service as follows.
PX054 POM1420 – 2005NRT 73G 6
PX055 NRT2115 – 0505+1POM 73G 6
Air Niugini discontinues Tokyo service from July 2020
Posted
Air Niugini from July 2020 is cancelling Port Moresby – Tokyo Narita service, previously scheduled from 11JUL20 during summer season. The airline’s Japanese branch earlier this week issued press statement, stating this route will not be resumed, after 18 years of serving Japan.