Air Dolomiti outlines June 2020 operations as of 21MAY20

By Jim Liu

Air Dolomiti from June 2020 plans to resume scheduled operation, initially serving 3 routes from Florence. According to the airline’s press statement and schedule listing, planned operation includes the following.

Florence – Cagliari eff 19JUN20 4 weekly E195
EN1219 FLR1205 – 1320CAG E95 x236
EN1220 CAG1410 – 1530FLR E95 x236

Florence – Catania eff 05JUN20 4 weekly E195
EN1207 FLR1610 – 1745CTA E95 x236
EN1208 CTA1830 – 2010FLR E95 x236

Florence – Palermo eff 05JUN20 4 weekly E195
EN1201 FLR1155 – 1320PMO E95 x236
EN1202 PMO1400 – 1525FLR E95 x236

Schedule for Palermo varies from 19JUN20.