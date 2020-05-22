LAM Mozambique has delayed planned service resumption on Maputo – Lisbon route, previously scheduled on 02/03JUN20. The airline’s schedule listing shows service is now scheduled on 02/03JUL20, however first flight available for reservation is showing 01AUG20 from Lisbon, 02AUG20 from Maputo.
TM704 MPM1325 – 2315LIS 332 3
TM704 MPM2100 – 0645+1LIS 332 5
TM704 MPM2100 – 0655+1LIS 332 1
TM703 LIS1625 – 0350+1MPM 332 6
TM703 LIS1715 – 0440+1MPM 332 4
TM703 LIS1740 – 0505+1MPM 332 2
LAM Mozambique moves Lisbon service resumption to 3Q20
