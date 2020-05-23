HiSky delays service launch to July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Moldova-based HiSky in the last few days further revised planned service launch. Previously scheduled to commence operation from June 2020, the airline now plans to commence service in the first week of July 2020.

Chisinau – Bologna eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (No changes in latest update)
Chisinau – Dublin eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 10JUN20)
Chisinau – Dusseldorf eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (No changes in latest update)
Chisinau – Lisbon eff 02JUL20 1 weekly (No changes in latest update)
Chisinau – London Stansted eff 03JUL20 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 14JUN20)
Chisinau – Paris Beauvais eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 20JUN20)

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.