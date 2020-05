airBaltic resumes additional routes in May/June 2020

EDIT: Additional routes added to reflect earlier announcement by the airline

airBaltic starting next Monday (25MAY20) continues to resume additional routes, announced by the airline on Friday 22MAY20. By 09JUN20, the airline will operate 17 routes, on board Airbus A220-300 aircraft.



Riga – Amsterdam eff 25MAY20 1 daily

Riga – Berlin Tegel eff 01JUN20 6 weekly

Riga – Dusseldorf eff 09JUN20 4 weekly

Riga – Hamburg eff 01JUN20 4 weekly

Riga – Helsinki eff 25MAY20 4 weekly

Riga – Munich eff 25MAY20 4 weekly

Riga – Vienna eff 08JUN20 1 daily

Tallinn – Berlin eff 04JUN20 2 weekly

Tallinn – Paris CDG eff 01JUN20 3 weekly

Tallinn – Vienna eff 02JUN20 3 weekly



The airline continues to operate following routes:

Riga – Frankfurt 1 daily

Riga – Oslo 1 daily

Riga – Tallinn 1 daily

Riga – Vilnius 1 daily

Tallinn – Amsterdam 1 daily

Tallinn – Copenhagen 3 weekly

Tallinn – Oslo 2 weekly