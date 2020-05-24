American Airlines schedules 777-300ER Raleigh – London service in W20

American Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans operational aircraft changes on Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow route, with the introduction of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The 777-300ER is scheduled to operate daily, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, replacing -200ER.
Following schedule effective 01NOV20 – 13MAR21.
AA174 RDU1925 – 0750+1LHR 77W D
AA173 LHR1155 – 1550RDU 77W D
