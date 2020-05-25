Philippine Airlines June 2020 Regional operations as of 0545GMT 25MAY20

Philippine Airlines in the last few days filed initial changes to its regional operation, as the airline intends to resume service as early as June 2020. As of 0545GMT 25MAY20, planned regional service as follows.



Manila – Ho Chi Minh City eff 17JUN20 3 weekly A321

Manila – Hong Kong eff 19JUN20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Jakarta eff 13JUN20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Kuala Lumpur eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A321

Manila – Osaka Kansai eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Singapore eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A321

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 19JUN20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Tokyo Haneda eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Xiamen eff 03JUN20 1 weekly A321



Other routes continue to display normal schedules, however reservations on certain flights are not available for reservation. Separately, the airline’s planned service resumption for Cebu – Los Angeles route once again postponed, now scheduled from 02JUL20.