Philippine Airlines June 2020 Regional operations as of 0545GMT 25MAY20

Philippine Airlines in the last few days filed initial changes to its regional operation, as the airline intends to resume service as early as June 2020. As of 0545GMT 25MAY20, planned regional service as follows.
Manila – Ho Chi Minh City eff 17JUN20 3 weekly A321
Manila – Hong Kong eff 19JUN20 2 weekly A321
Manila – Jakarta eff 13JUN20 2 weekly A321
Manila – Kuala Lumpur eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A321
Manila – Osaka Kansai eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A321
Manila – Singapore eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A321
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 19JUN20 2 weekly A321
Manila – Tokyo Haneda eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A321
Manila – Xiamen eff 03JUN20 1 weekly A321
Other routes continue to display normal schedules, however reservations on certain flights are not available for reservation. Separately, the airline’s planned service resumption for Cebu – Los Angeles route once again postponed, now scheduled from 02JUL20.
