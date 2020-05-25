Star Alliance member Air China later this week plans one-time charter flight from Edinburgh. Based on GDS schedules and OAG listing, the airline is displaying one-way Edinburgh – Xi’An sector, on board Boeing 747-400 aircraft. The 747 is scheduled to depart Edinburgh on 29MAY20, subject to change.
CA606 EDI1530 – 0830+1XIY 744 29MAY20
Air China schedules one-time Edinburgh Boeing 747 charter in late-May 2020
