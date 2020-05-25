Korean Air June 2020 International operations as of 0630GMT 25MAY20

Korean Air in the last few weeks filed additional changes to its planned operational aircraft for the month of June 2020, on International routes. As of 0630GMT 25MAY20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain possible, and passenger traffic rights may be limited to one-way due to travel restrictions.



Airlineroute’s last update on Korean Air June 2020 International operations was on 07MAY20.



Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 3 weekly A330-300 (replacing previously filed 777-300ER)

Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 5 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 3 weekly 777-300ER (replacing previously filed 787-9)

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 1 daily A330-300 (replacing previously filed 787-9)

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily A330-300 (replacing previously filed 787-9)

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 2 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 08JUN20)

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily A330-300

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 4 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 3 weekly 737-900ER

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 1 weekly 777-300

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 2 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A330-300 (replacing previously filed 787-9)

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-300 (replacing previously filed 787-9)

Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly A330-300 (-200 from 05JUN20, replacing previously filed 787-9)

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 787-9 (replacing previously filed 777-300ER)

Seoul Incheon – Yangon 2 weekly A330-200 (replacing previously filed 737-900)