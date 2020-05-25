LOT Polish Airlines tomorrow (26MAY20) once again operates Warsaw – Reykjavik Keflavik charter, based on schedule listings. The Star Alliance member on 26MAY20 to operate this service with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of 737-800 on 01APR20 and 02APR20.
LO8681 WAW1000 – 1215KEF 789 26MAY20
LO8682 KEF1415 – 2030WAW 789 26MAY20
LOT Polish Airlines adds Boeing 787 Iceland charter in late-May 2020
Posted
LOT Polish Airlines tomorrow (26MAY20) once again operates Warsaw – Reykjavik Keflavik charter, based on schedule listings. The Star Alliance member on 26MAY20 to operate this service with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of 737-800 on 01APR20 and 02APR20.