Luxair this upcoming weekend plans to resume operation, initially offering limited flights during Pentecost weekend. Planned operation from Luxembourg as follows.
Luxembourg – Faro 31MAY20
Luxembourg – Lisbon 30MAY20 / 31MAY20
Luxembourg – Munich 29MAY20 / 31MAY20
Luxembourg – Porto 30MAY20 / 31MAY20
Luxembourg – Saarbruecken – Hamburg 29MAY20 / 31MAY20
Luxembourg – Stockholm Arlanda 29MAY20 / 01JUN20 / 03JUN20 / 05JUN20 / 07JUN20 (schedule listing shows regular service from 09MAY21 in S21 with 6 weekly flights. Luxair previously served Stockholm until June 2004)
Luxair schedules limited service in late-May 2020
Posted
Luxair this upcoming weekend plans to resume operation, initially offering limited flights during Pentecost weekend. Planned operation from Luxembourg as follows.