Luxair last week opened reservation for Luxembourg – Manchester service, where the airline schedules 3 weekly flights. This route is a service resumption, as the airline previously served Luxembourg – Manchester – Dublin until October 2007.
From 29JUN20, Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly. Planned launch date remains subject to change.
LG4541 LUX1340 – 1430MAN DH4 135
LG4542 MAN1510 – 1800LUX DH4 135
Luxair resumes Manchester service from late-June 2020
