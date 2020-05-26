LATAM Airlines Brasil NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 25MAY20

LATAM Airlines Brasil in recent schedule update filed preliminary changes to its International long-haul service, between June and October 2020. The airline tentatively plans to resume most long-haul routes by August, based on current update as of 25MAY20. Further changes remain likely.



Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Barcelona eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Boston eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 767-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Frankfurt 2 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly 777-300ER from 01JUL20, 1 daily 777/A350 from 01AUG20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Johannesburg eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lisbon eff 17JUL20 3 weekly 767/A350-900XWB (6 weekly from 01AUG20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – London Heathrow eff 16JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly 777-300ER from 03JUL20, 1 daily 777 from 31JUL20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Madrid eff 16JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly A350/777 from 03JUL20, 1 daily A350/777 from 01AUG20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Mexico City eff 15JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB (1 daily from 31JUL20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Miami 1 weekly LATAM Chile 787-9, 4 weekly LATAM Brasil A350-900XWB (4 weekly LATAM Chile 787-9 and 1 weekly LATAM Brasil A350 from 17JUN20. 1 daily 777-300ER from 01JUL20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Milan Malpensa eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – New York JFK eff 02JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Santiago de Chile 1 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 17JUN20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Tel Aviv eff 01AUG20 LATAM Airlines Chile 3 weekly 787-8