Gulf Air in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for service to Europe, in winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 25MAY20 as follows.
Bahrain – Frankfurt eff 25OCT20 A321neo replaces A320, 1 daily
GF017 BAH0100 – 0600FRA 31N D
GF016 FRA1045 – 1900BAH 31N D
Bahrain – Paris CDG eff 15OCT20 A321neo replaces A320, 1 daily (Previously reported aircraft changes remain unchanged)
GF019 BAH0120 – 0645CDG 31N D
GF018 CDG1100 – 1915BAH 31N D
Previously highlighted on Airlineroute, the airline in recent schedule update removed service launch to Milan from 01JUL20, previously listed as year-round flight. The airline continues to use aircraft code 31N for A321neo aircraft, instead of 32Q.
Gulf Air W20 Europe aircraft changes
