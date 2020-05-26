People's to resume service from 15JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Altenrhein-based People’s (formerly known as People's Viennaline) earlier this month announced interim schedule when it resumes operation from 15JUN20. Initially, the airline will only operate Altenrhein – Vienna route on weekdays, one-round trip flight. Service is operated by Embraer E170.

PE100 ACH0630 – 0730VIE E70 123
PE104 ACH1455 – 1555VIE E70 5
PE106 ACH1820 – 1920VIE E70 4

PE101 VIE0810 – 0910ACH E70 1
PE105 VIE1640 – 1740ACH E70 5
PE107 VIE2000 – 2100ACH E70 234

According to the airline’s statement issued on 15MAY20, interim schedule listed above is currently listed until 11SEP20 inclusive. Further changes remain possible.


