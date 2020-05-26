Solaseed Air yesterday (25MAY20) announced planned operation for the month of June 2020, which sees additional service reduction from 01JUN20. Majority of these cancellations/reductions went into effect since 28APR20.
Nagoya Chubu – Kagoshima Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Nagoya Chubu – Miyazaki Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Nagoya Chubu – Okinawa Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Okinawa – Fukuoka 1 daily cancelled (service also cancelled in May)
Okinawa – Kagoshima Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Okinawa – Kobe Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Kagoshima Reduce from 5 to 1 daily (2 daily in May)
Tokyo Haneda – Kumamoto Reduce from 5 to 1 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Miyazaki Reduce from 8 to 1 daily (2 daily in May)
Tokyo Haneda – Nagasaki Reduce from 4 to 1 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Oita Reduce from 4 to 1 daily
Solaseed Air June 2020 operations
Posted
