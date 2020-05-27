Albawings moves new German routes launch to June 2020

Albanian carrier Albawings has revised planned network expansion to Germany, reflected on the airline’s booking system. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline planned to launch service to Frankfurt and Hamburg from late-March 2020, these are now revised to mid-June 2020. Further changes remain possible.



Tirana – Frankfurt eff 18JUN20 1 weekly 737 (2 weekly from 02JUL20, 3 weekly from 02AUG20. Previously scheduled from 29MAR20)

Tirana – Hamburg eff 19JUN20 1 weekly 737 (2 weekly from 03JUL20, 3 weekly from 03AUG20. Previously scheduled from 30MAR20)