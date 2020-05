Sichuan Airlines seeks Los Angeles interim service resumption from June 2020

Sichuan Airlines on 26MAY20 submitted application to the US Department of Transportation, seeking approval to amend US operations in the interim. Subject to approval, the airline plans to resume Chengdu – Hangzhou – Los Angeles flight as early as 12JUN20.

3U CTU1905 – 2200HGH2355 – 2030LAX EQV 5

3U LAX0150 – 0650+1HGH0850+1 – 1150+1CTU EQV 6



The airline currently plans to resume 3 weekly each Chengdu – Hangzhou – Los Angeles and Chengdu – Jinan – Los Angeles service in winter 2020/21 schedule.