S7 Airlines S20 International service reductions as of 1145GMT 27MAY20

oneWorld member S7 Airlines has filed planned service reductions for International flights, for the remainder of summer 2020 season, as the carrier plans gradual service resumption between July and September 2020, including Central Asia operation. Latest adjustment sees the airline cancels around 30 routes, based on comparison of summer schedule listing in the OAG as of 15MAR20 vs GDS schedule listing as of 1145GMT 27MAY20.
Further changes remain likely.
Previously planned new routes are now cancelled:
Moscow Domodedovo – Beijing Daxing eff 05JUL20 5 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 10MAY20)
Moscow Domodedovo – Nur-Sultan eff 26MAY20 3 weekly A320
Novosibirsk – Antalya eff 01JUN20 2 weekly A320neo (revised launch date now scheduled on 27APR21)
Novosibirsk – Tel Aviv eff 02APR20 1 weekly A320neo
Vladivostok – Busan eff 02MAY20 2 weekly A320neo
Other cancelled routes in summer 2020:
Moscow Domodedovo – Cagliari 4 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Dalaman 3 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Genoa 3 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Ibiza 2 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Naples 5 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Rome 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Taraz 2 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Antalya 3 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 1 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Dusseldorf 1 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Guangzhou 2 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Hong Kong 1 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Karaganda 3 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Larnaca 2 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Shymkent 3 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Tamchy 1 weekly cancelled
Novosibirsk – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly cancelled
St. Petersburg – Alicante 3 weekly cancelled
St. Petersburg – Barcelona 2 weekly cancelled
St. Petersburg – Verona 2 weekly cancelled (All S7 International service to/from St. Petersburg cancelled in S20)
Ulan-Ude – Beijing Daxing 2 weekly cancelled
Vladivostok – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 1 weekly cancelled
Vladivostok – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly cancelled
Vladivostok – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled (Previously reported on Airlineroute)
Vladivostok – Tokyo Narita 5 weekly cancelled
Frequency reductions (comparison based on August schedule filed in OAG on 15MAR20 vs 27MAY20):
Irkutsk – Beijing Daxing Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly
Irkutsk – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Alicante Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Bari Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Bourgas Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Catania Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Irakleion Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Larnaca Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Munich Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Palma Mallorca Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Paphos Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Pavlodar Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Pisa Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Pula Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Rhodes Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Tivat Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Varna Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Novosibirsk – Almaty Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Novosibirsk – Beijing Daxing Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly
Novosibirsk – Bishkek Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Novosibirsk – Khudzhand Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Novosibirsk – Osh Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Novosibirsk – Prague Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Novosibirsk – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Vladivostok – Bangkok Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Vladivostok – Hong Kong Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Vladivostok – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
S7 Airlines S20 International service reductions as of 1145GMT 27MAY20
Posted
oneWorld member S7 Airlines has filed planned service reductions for International flights, for the remainder of summer 2020 season, as the carrier plans gradual service resumption between July and September 2020, including Central Asia operation. Latest adjustment sees the airline cancels around 30 routes, based on comparison of summer schedule listing in the OAG as of 15MAR20 vs GDS schedule listing as of 1145GMT 27MAY20.