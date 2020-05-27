S7 Airlines S20 International service reductions as of 1145GMT 27MAY20

oneWorld member S7 Airlines has filed planned service reductions for International flights, for the remainder of summer 2020 season, as the carrier plans gradual service resumption between July and September 2020, including Central Asia operation. Latest adjustment sees the airline cancels around 30 routes, based on comparison of summer schedule listing in the OAG as of 15MAR20 vs GDS schedule listing as of 1145GMT 27MAY20.



Further changes remain likely.



Previously planned new routes are now cancelled:

Moscow Domodedovo – Beijing Daxing eff 05JUL20 5 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 10MAY20)

Moscow Domodedovo – Nur-Sultan eff 26MAY20 3 weekly A320

Novosibirsk – Antalya eff 01JUN20 2 weekly A320neo (revised launch date now scheduled on 27APR21)

Novosibirsk – Tel Aviv eff 02APR20 1 weekly A320neo

Vladivostok – Busan eff 02MAY20 2 weekly A320neo



Other cancelled routes in summer 2020:

Moscow Domodedovo – Cagliari 4 weekly cancelled

Moscow Domodedovo – Dalaman 3 weekly cancelled

Moscow Domodedovo – Genoa 3 weekly cancelled

Moscow Domodedovo – Ibiza 2 weekly cancelled

Moscow Domodedovo – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly cancelled

Moscow Domodedovo – Naples 5 weekly cancelled

Moscow Domodedovo – Rome 7 weekly cancelled

Moscow Domodedovo – Taraz 2 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Antalya 3 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 1 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Dusseldorf 1 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Guangzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Hong Kong 1 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Karaganda 3 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Larnaca 2 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Shymkent 3 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Tamchy 1 weekly cancelled

Novosibirsk – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly cancelled

St. Petersburg – Alicante 3 weekly cancelled

St. Petersburg – Barcelona 2 weekly cancelled

St. Petersburg – Verona 2 weekly cancelled (All S7 International service to/from St. Petersburg cancelled in S20)

Ulan-Ude – Beijing Daxing 2 weekly cancelled

Vladivostok – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 1 weekly cancelled

Vladivostok – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly cancelled

Vladivostok – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled (Previously reported on Airlineroute)

Vladivostok – Tokyo Narita 5 weekly cancelled



Frequency reductions (comparison based on August schedule filed in OAG on 15MAR20 vs 27MAY20):

Irkutsk – Beijing Daxing Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly

Irkutsk – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Alicante Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Bari Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Bourgas Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Catania Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Irakleion Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Larnaca Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Munich Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Palma Mallorca Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Paphos Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Pavlodar Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Pisa Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Pula Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Rhodes Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Tivat Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Varna Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Novosibirsk – Almaty Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Novosibirsk – Beijing Daxing Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Novosibirsk – Bishkek Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Novosibirsk – Khudzhand Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Novosibirsk – Osh Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Novosibirsk – Prague Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Novosibirsk – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Vladivostok – Bangkok Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Vladivostok – Hong Kong Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Vladivostok – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly