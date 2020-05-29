Bimban Bangladesh Airlines outlines limited domestic flights in June 2020

By Jim Liu

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Thursday (28MAY20) announced service resumption starting 01JUN20, initially operating limited domestic flights. All flights will be operated by 74-seater Dash8-Q400 aircraft, however the airline stated it will cap number of seats for sale to 35. Reservation is only available on the airline’s website and mobile application.

Dhaka – Chittagong 2 daily
Dhaka – Saidpur 3 daily
Dhaka – Sylhet 1 daily

