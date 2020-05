Finnair July/August 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 28MAY20

Finnair earlier this month released its planned Long-Haul service, as the oneWorld member plans to resume long-haul operation on 01JUL20. Subject to various travel restrictions, planned operation for the month of July and August 2020, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, as follows.

Helsinki – Bangkok eff 01JUL20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 06AUG20)

Helsinki – Beijing Capital eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 03AUG20)

Helsinki – Delhi eff 05AUG20 2 weekly

Helsinki – Hong Kong eff 01JUL20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 02AUG20)

Helsinki – Nagoya Chubu eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 06AUG20)

Helsinki – New York JFK eff 02AUG20 3 weekly

Helsinki – Osaka Kansai eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01AUG20)

Helsinki – Seoul Incheon eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 03AUG20)

Helsinki – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02JUL20 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01AUG20)

Helsinki – Singapore eff 02JUL20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 02AUG20, except 18AUG20 from HEL)

Helsinki – Tokyo Narita eff 01JUL20 1 daily