Vietnam Airlines May/June 2020 International operations as of 25MAY20

Vietnam Airlines earlier this week issued latest update on its planned International operation. The airline’s planned service to Korea has commenced this week, one week earlier than previously reported on Airlineroute. From 25MAY20 to 30JUN20, planned International service includes the following.



Due to travel restrictions, inbound flights to Vietnam is not available for reservation.



Hanoi – Seoul Incheon eff 25MAY20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 15JUN20)

Ho Chi Minh City – Busan eff 08JUN20 1 weekly

Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon eff 01JUN20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 08JUN20)