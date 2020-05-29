Thai Airways International July 2020 Europe service adjustment as of 0545GMT 29MAY20

Thai Airways International recently filed inventory changes, which sees the airline re-opens reservation for European service from mid-July 2020. As of 0545GMT 29MAY20, the airline will operate further reduced frequency on most European routes, from 16JUL20 to 31JUL20.
Bangkok – Brussels eff 17JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Copenhagen eff 17JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Frankfurt eff 17JUL20 3 weekly A380
Bangkok – London Heathrow eff 16JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Paris CDG eff 16JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Zurich eff 16JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER
