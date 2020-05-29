airBaltic June – October 2020 operation changes as of 28MAY20

airBaltic on Thursday (28MAY20) issued revised summer 2020 operation, between June and October 2020. The airline has made further adjustment since Airlineroute’s last report on 22APR20. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.



Riga – Aberdeen Cancelled (originally listed as 2 weekly)

Riga – Adler/Sochi Cancelled (2)

Riga – Almaty Cancelled (3)

Riga – Amsterdam 7 weekly (14 weekly from 06JUL20; originally listed as 14 weekly)

Riga – Athens eff 30JUN20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Baku Cancelled (2)

Riga – Barcelona eff 21JUL20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 28JUL20; originally listed as 7 weekly)

Riga – Berlin Tegel eff 01JUN20 6 weekly (12 weekly from 17AUG20; reduced from 14 weekly)

Riga – Billund eff 13JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 10 weekly)

Riga – Bordeaux Cancelled (2)

Riga – Brussels eff 29JUN20 5 weekly (10)

Riga – Budapest eff 11AUG20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Catania eff 02AUG20 1 weekly (Service restored; originally listed as 2 weekly)

Riga – Copenhagen eff 10JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 10AUG20; All service operated by A220, instead of A220/Dash8; reduced from 21 weekly)

Riga – Dublin eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (4)

Riga – Dubrovnik eff 27JUL20 2 weekly (2)

Riga – Dusseldorf eff 09JUN20 4 weekly (1 week earlier than planned; originally listed as 6 weekly)

Riga – Frankfurt 7 weekly (12)

Riga – Gdansk Cancelled (3)

Riga – Geneva Cancelled (3)

Riga – Gothenburg eff 03AUG20 5 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8/737; reduced from 7 weekly)

Riga – Hamburg eff 01JUN20 4 weekly (7 weekly from 06JUL20, A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly)

Riga – Helsinki 4 weekly (7 weekly from 08JUN20, 8 weekly from 04JUL20, 15 from 20JUL20; reduced from 34 weekly)

Riga – Kaliningrad eff 03AUG20 7 weekly (Initially listed as 6 weekly Dash8-Q400)

Riga – Kazan Cancelled (2)

Riga – Klaipeda/Palanga eff 22JUN20 7 weekly (replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 14 weekly)

Riga – Kos Cancelled (1)

Riga – Kyiv Borispil eff 15JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 27JUL20, A220 replaces 737/A220/Dash8; reduced from 25 weekly)

Riga – Larnaca eff 11AUG20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Liepaja eff 13JUL20 4 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 6 weekly)

Riga – Lisbon eff 30JUN20 2 weekly (2)

Riga – London Gatwick eff 10JUN20 7 weekly (11 weekly from 06JUL20; originally listed as 14 weekly)

Riga – Lviv Cancelled (4)

Riga – Madrid eff 16JUL20 2 weekly (4)

Riga – Malaga eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Malta Cancelled (2)

Riga – Milan Malpensa eff 27JUL20 2 weekly (6)

Riga – Minsk eff 17AUG20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; originally listed as 7 weekly)

Riga – Moscow Sheremetyevo eff 06JUL20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 17AUG20; originally listed as 28 weekly)

Riga – Munich 4 weekly (7 weekly from 15JUN20; originally listed as 12 weekly)

Riga – Nice Cancelled (Previously reduced from 5 to 2 weekly)

Riga – Odessa eff 10AUG20 2 weekly (8)

Riga – Olbia Cancelled (2)

Riga – Oslo 7 weekly (14 weekly from 13JUL20, A220 replaces 737/Dash8; originally listed as 20 weekly)

Riga – Palma Mallorca Cancelled (2)

Riga – Paris CDG eff 11JUN20 4 weekly (7 weekly from 06JUL20; originally listed as 12 weekly)

Riga – Prague eff 10AUG20 5 weekly (7)

Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 13JUL20 3 weekly (4)

Riga – Rhodes Cancelled (1)

Riga – Rijeka 29JUL20 – 16SEP20 1 weekly (2)

Riga – Rome eff 27JUL20 2 weekly (6)

Riga – Split eff 29JUN20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 31JUL20; reduced from 3 weekly)

Riga – St. Petersburg eff 13JUL20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 10AUG20, A220 replaces 737/A220/Dash8; originally listed as 28 weekly)

Riga – Stavanger Cancelled (2)

Riga – Stockholm Arlanda eff 10JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 03AUG20, A220 replaces Dash8; reduced from 27 weekly)

Riga – Stuttgart eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (4)

Riga – Tallinn 7 weekly (14 from 15JUN20, 21 from 03AUG20, 28 from 10AUG20, A220 replaces A220/Dash8; reduced from 46 weekly)

Riga – Tampere Cancelled (6)

Riga – Tbilisi eff 08JUL20 3 weekly (resumes 4 weeks earlier than previously listed; originally listed as 8 weekly)

Riga – Tel Aviv eff 21JUL20 2 weekly (resumes 1 week earlier than previously listed; originally listed as 5 weekly)

Riga – Thessaloniki Cancelled (2)

Riga – Turku eff 20JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 11 weekly)

Riga – Venice Cancelled (3)

Riga – Vienna eff 08JUN20 7 weekly (12)

Riga – Vilnius 7 weekly (14 weekly from 22JUN20, 21 from 20JUL20, 28 from 10AUG20; reduced from 41 weekly)

Riga – Warsaw eff 20JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly)

Riga – Zurich eff 13JUL20 7 weekly (11)

Tallinn – Amsterdam 7 weekly (originally listed as 7 weekly)

Tallinn – Berlin Tegel eff 04JUN20 2 weekly (resumes 1 week earlier than previously planned; originally listed as 4 weekly)

Tallinn – Brussels eff 24AUG20 3 weekly (originally listed as 6 weekly)

Tallinn – Copenhagen 3 weekly (6 weekly from 15JUN20, A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; originally listed as 6 weekly)

Tallinn – London Gatwick eff 16JUN20 2 weekly (4)

Tallinn – Malaga eff 29AUG20 1 weekly (2)

Tallinn – Oslo 2 weekly (4)

Tallinn – Paris CDG eff 01JUN20 3 weekly (resumes 1 week earlier than previously planned; originally listed as 4 weekly)

Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda eff 15JUN20 7 weekly (resumes 9 weeks earlier than previously planned. A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly)

Tallinn – Vienna eff 02JUN20 3 weekly (resumes 11 weekly earlier than previously planned; originally listed as 4 weekly)

Tallinn – Vilnius 7 weekly (12 weekly from 22JUN20, A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 16 weekly)

Vilnius – Amsterdam Cancelled (previously scheduled as 7 weekly)

Vilnius – Berlin Tegel Cancelled (previously scheduled as 4 weekly)

Vilnius – Dubrovnik Cancelled (2)

Vilnius – Munich Cancelled (previously increased from 3 to 4 weekly)

Vilnius – Oslo 2 weekly (new route)

Vilnius – Paris CDG Cancelled (previously reduced from 4 to 3 weekly)

Vilnius – Zurich Cancelled (2)