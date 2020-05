flynas outlines limited domestic operations from 31MAY20

flynas starting Sunday (31MAY20) will resume operations, as Saudi Arabia set to re-open domestic air traffic. Initially the airline will operate following domestic routes upon resumption on 31MAY20.



Additional changes remain possible.



Dammam – Abha 12 weekly

Dammam – Jazan (Gizan) 1 daily

Dammam – Madinah 1 daily

Dammam – Qassim 3 weekly

Dammam – Riyadh 2 daily (3 daily on Wednesdays, 1 on Fridays)

Jeddah – Abha 10 weekly

Jeddah – Dammam 3 daily (2 on Wednesdays)

Jeddah – Jazan (Gizan) 8 weekly

Jeddah – Riyadh 9 daily (8 on Saturdays)

Jeddah – Tabuk 1 daily

Riyadh – Abha 4 daily (3 on Day 346)

Riyadh – Hail 6 weekly

Riyadh – Jazan (Gizan) 4 daily (3 on Day 46)

Riyadh – Madinah 1 daily

Riyadh – Tabuk 1 daily