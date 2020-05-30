United NS20 Long-Haul operation changes as of 29MAY20

United Airlines during the weekend of 29MAY20’s schedule update extended interim schedule on Long-Haul routes. Latest adjustment sees service revision for the period of 06JUL20 – 02AUG20, as the airline delays service resumption on selected routes to 03AUG20.



Latest adjustment from 01JUN20 to 24OCT20 as follows.



Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 03AUG20 1 daily 787-10 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 03AUG20 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10 (3 daily 167-seater 767-300ER from 08SEP20)

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 03AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20 with 767-300ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20)

Denver – Frankfurt eff 03AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Denver – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 03AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei eff 08AUG20 1 weekly UA175/096 737-700 (Sat-Sun)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu eff 03AUG20 2 weekly UA155/154 737-800 (Mon-Tue, Fri-Sat)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu eff 05AUG20 1 weekly UA155/154 737-800 (Wed-Thur)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu eff 09AUG20 1 weekly UA133/132 737-800 (Sun-Mon)

Guam – Fukuoka 1 daily 737-700 cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200 (Planned 8th weekly in July/August 2020 cancelled)

Guam – Koror eff 03AUG20 Service returns to 4 weekly level, 737-700/-800

Guam – Koror – Manila eff 04AUG20 Service resumption, 2 weekly 737-700

Guam – Manila eff 03AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-700/-800

Guam – Nagoya eff 03AUG20 Service resumption, 2 daily 737-700/-800

Guam – Osaka Kansai eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 10 weekly 737-700/-800

Guam – Saipan eff 03AUG20 Service returns to 10 weekly level, 737-700/-800

Guam – Tokyo Narita eff 03AUG20 Service returns to 3 daily level, 1 daily 737-800 and 2 daily 737-700 (Planned 2 of 3 daily operated by 777-200 cancelled in S20)

Guam – Yap eff 05AUG20 2 weekly 737-800 (Wed / Sun)

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Amsterdam eff 10SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (Previously scheduled to resume on 24OCT20 as 1 daily 777-200ER)

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 07JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-200ER from 03AUG20)

Houston – Frankfurt eff 03AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Lima eff 06JUL20 3 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 03AUG20)

Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 03AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 03AUG20 767-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily

Houston – Sydney 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service resumes on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)

Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Los Angeles – Melbourne 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 08SEP20 New route, 1 daily 787-10

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-10 (787 scheduled to operate for entire summer until 23OCT20, instead of 767-400ER). Planned seasonal 2nd daily cancelled

Newark – Athens Seasonal 1 daily 787-10 cancelled

Newark – Barcelona 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Beijing Capital eff 03AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Berlin Tegel 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Brussels eff 03AUG20 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Delhi eff 17JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (777-200ER from 03AUG20)

Newark – Dublin eff 06JUL20 4 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 03AUG20)

Newark – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10 (UA960/961 787-10 service now scheduled as year-round, planned 777-300ER cancelled). Planned 2nd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER now scheduled from 24OCT20

Newark – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Glasgow Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Hong Kong eff 03AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Lima 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 26OCT20, 4 weekly)

Newark – Lisbon 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10 (2 daily 767-300ER and 1 daily 787-10 from 03AUG20, 6 daily 767-300ER from 08SEP20)

Newark – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Mumbai eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Munich eff 03AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Naples Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Nice Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Palermo Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Paris CDG eff 05JUN20 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 03AUG20)

Newark – Porto Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Prague Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 03AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 15JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Stockholm Arlanda Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Tel Aviv 1 daily 787-10 (787 now scheduled as year-round. 2nd daily with 777-300ER resumes on 24OCT20)

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 03AUG20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 05JUN20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 06JUL20, 777-300ER from 03AUG20)

Newark – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

San Francisco – Amsterdam Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

San Francisco – Auckland eff 08SEP20 3 weekly 777-200ER

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 15JUN20 1 daily 787-9 (777-200ER from 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 06JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (787-9 replaces -8 until 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Delhi eff 18JUL20 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Dublin eff 03AUG20 New route, 1 daily 787-8

San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 06JUL20, 2 daily 777-300ER from 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 06JUL20 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 03AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Melbourne 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Munich eff 03AUG20 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Papeete eff 04AUG20 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon eff 06JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 03AUG20; Overall reduction from 12 to 7 weekly unchanged)

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 15JUN20 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Singapore eff 06JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 03AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tel Aviv eff 08JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-300ER from 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 03AUG20 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 03AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing 787-9

San Francisco – Zurich eff 03AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Washington Dulles – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Brussels eff 06JUL20 1 daily 787-10 (777-200ER from 03AUG20)

Washington Dulles – Dublin Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt eff 03AUG20 Service returns to 2 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Lisbon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (777-200ER from 03AUG20. 2nd daily with 777-200ER resumes on 24OCT20, 3rd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER instead of 757-200 from 25OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Madrid Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Munich eff 09JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-200ER from 03AUG20)

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda Planned new 1 daily 777-200ER service cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20, replacing Narita)

Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 06JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (167-seater 767-300ER from 03AUG20)