CSA Czech Airlines resumes London Heathrow from late-June 2020

CSA Czech Airlines from late-June 2020 is resuming Prague – London Heathrow service, scheduled to commence on 25JUN20. The Skyteam member previously served this route until October 2010. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.
OK650 PRG1140 – 1250LHR 738 D
OK651 LHR1335 – 1640PRG 738 D
