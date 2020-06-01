Avianca in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Bogota – Cancun market, where 1 of 2 daily service to be assigned with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. The 787 is scheduled to operate as AV256/257, effective from 16DEC20.
AV256 BOG0745 – 1130CUN 788 D
AV264 BOG1240 – 1630CUN 320 D
AV257 CUN1550 – 1925BOG 788 D
AV265 CUN1750 – 2120BOG 320 D
Avianca plans Boeing 787 Cancun service from Dec 2020
